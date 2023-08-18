Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.41. 810,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $69.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

