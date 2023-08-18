Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,721 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after buying an additional 87,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 125,998 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after buying an additional 54,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

