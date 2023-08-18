Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,194. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

