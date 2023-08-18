Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,631. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day moving average is $209.83. The company has a market capitalization of $305.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

