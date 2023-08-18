Centurion Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 937,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.95. 2,340,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

