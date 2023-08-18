Centurion Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 371,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

