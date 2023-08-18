Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,849.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,818. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,018.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,863.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

