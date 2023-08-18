Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

EFG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 932,688 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

