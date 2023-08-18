Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 871,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.38. 962,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

