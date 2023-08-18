Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 16,120 shares.The stock last traded at $35.88 and had previously closed at $36.01.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.2 %

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,215,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Central Securities by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.