Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 66,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 244,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Central Puerto in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Central Puerto by 186.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Central Puerto by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 266,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

