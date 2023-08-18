Central Garden & Pet to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,330 shares of company stock worth $1,648,899. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

