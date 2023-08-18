CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNP. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 831,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,714. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

