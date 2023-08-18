Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,172 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.