CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.42 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $34.80 million and $7.42 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,446.25 or 1.00156377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04600036 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,327,101.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.