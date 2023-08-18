Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CASS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.92. 10,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

About Cass Information Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.