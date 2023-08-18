Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.40.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.42. 147,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,736. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $655,220. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.