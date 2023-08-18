Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

Carter’s has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.