CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get CareDx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CDNA

CareDx Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 152,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. CareDx has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.03.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock worth $336,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 9.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,147,000 after purchasing an additional 611,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CareDx by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.