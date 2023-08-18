Cardano Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.05 billion and $372.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.35 or 0.06344424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00040130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,048,010,482 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

