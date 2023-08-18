Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,131,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Down 4.6 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.