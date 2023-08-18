Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,520 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 1.9 %

TNK stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The business had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

