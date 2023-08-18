Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.8 %

ALGT opened at $94.82 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

