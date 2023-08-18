Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

