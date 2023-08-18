CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

CapitaLand Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

About CapitaLand

(Get Free Report)

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.