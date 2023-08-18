Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.09.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 357,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,050. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.