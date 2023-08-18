CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $206,348.53 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,706.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00245071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00696061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00537888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00056607 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00107927 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.