Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.25

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.25 and traded as low as C$13.02. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 57,840 shares changing hands.

Canadian Banc Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$281.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.25.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

