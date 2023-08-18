Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.48.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canada Goose

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.