Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $64.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOLF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Down 17.1 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.