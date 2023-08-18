Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Camtek Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 45,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 882.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Camtek by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

