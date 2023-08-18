Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as low as C$0.99. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 9,600 shares.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

