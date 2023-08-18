Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,984. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

