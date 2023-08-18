CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.69

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.69 and last traded at C$32.69, with a volume of 957044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.30.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.89. The stock has a market cap of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.1809026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

