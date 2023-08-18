Burney Co. Sells 70 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.06. 298,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.63 and a 200-day moving average of $464.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

