Burney Co. Purchases 910 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.83 on Friday, reaching $814.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,701. The company has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $721.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

