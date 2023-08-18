Burney Co. Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.3% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 51.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.73. 190,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,422. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.82. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

