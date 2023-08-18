Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

BUR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,922. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

