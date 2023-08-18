BTIG Research Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $5.50

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTCH

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,619,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 99.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,025,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,595 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.