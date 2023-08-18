Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 135,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,881,000 after buying an additional 14,076,256 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,159,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after purchasing an additional 710,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

