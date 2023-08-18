Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 1,888,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,888,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,189,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,246,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,366.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 166,942 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $115,189.98.

Shares of NLTX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

