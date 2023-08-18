Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 1,888,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,888,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,189,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,246,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,366.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 166,942 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $115,189.98.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NLTX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neoleukin Therapeutics
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neoleukin Therapeutics
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.