Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.95

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.95 and traded as low as C$22.09. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$22.09, with a volume of 10,776 shares.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.78%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.