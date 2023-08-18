Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 598,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,942. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

