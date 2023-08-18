Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,954.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $434,300.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 47,406 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,135,166.24.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $965,937.44.

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $2,810,678.09.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.70 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

