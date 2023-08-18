Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892,639 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after buying an additional 2,484,388 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after buying an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 862,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

