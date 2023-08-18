Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $42.26 Million Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,271 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 7.86% of NETGEAR worth $42,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,397. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares in the company, valued at $941,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,304. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTGR

NETGEAR Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.