Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $33.59 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1,240.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,691 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $33,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

UBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 929,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,468. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $23.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

