Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $23.72 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.14% of FOX worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in FOX by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of FOX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 236,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,737. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

