Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 76,675 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,675 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $106,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $263.12. 617,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.40. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

