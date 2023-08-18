Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

BHR opened at $2.50 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $164.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 95,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

